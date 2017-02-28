In MX, church sees fear and submission

Mexican authorities have reacted with fear and even submission to the implementation of new immigration policies in the United States, a Catholic journal charged on Sunday.

The weekly publication Desde la Fe, published by the Catholic Archdiocese of Mexico, said Mexican authorities were lacking in stature, intelligence, skill and experience in addressing an “act of terror” by U.S. President Donald Trump, whom it described as disgraceful.

The editorial, entitled Migratory Terrorism, observed that undocumented Mexican migrants are being deported “without respect for their dignity, regardless of their fundamental rights or the situations in which their families will be left.”

“What Mr. Trump is doing is not only the application of an inhuman legalism, but a true act of terror. What other name can be given to the North American president’s executive orders, which authorize raids on undocumented migrants and give the authority to all police officers to act as immigration agents?” “Our undocumented brothers are afraid, their children suffer psychosis, while the Mexican authorities are unable to act; they make only statements and promises; their reactions are lukewarm and demonstrate fear and, what’s worse, submission.” “They keep waiting for the North American head of state to come to his senses, when he has shown since he was a candidate that his method is precisely being unreasonable.” ADVERTISEMENT “. . . while the country is aflame in violence, economic instability and obscene corruption,” migrants are left defenseless and in orphanhood, not knowing what to do “because it is the government that caused their exile; they’ve come to understand that the political class has no interest in their fate.” The editorial accused that same political class of receiving “immoral” wages and spending “irresponsibly.” It charged that the 1 billion pesos (US $50 million) allocated to Mexican consulates in the United States to support migrants is only “crumbs.” “That’s all the Mexicans — and their nearly US $30 billion worth of remittances —are worth to the government.” The Catholic mouthpiece saw no resolve in government efforts to defend Mexican sovereignty or dignity in its dealings with its northern neighbor, and saw neither stature nor intelligence in those responsible to address “this humanitarian crisis.” In a thinly veiled reference to recently-appointed Foreign Affairs Secretary Luis Videgaray’s admitted lack of experience, the editorial noted: “What is needed is skill and experience, not trainees, where true masters in the art of diplomacy and human and political sensibility are needed.” The polemic concluded by saying the Catholic episcopal commissions in both countries have joined forces to address the issue, but that international collaboration is needed “to put a stop to the racism, hate and terrorism of the disgraceful North American president.”