In Veracruz, 11 tonnes of expired medicine

The health care scandal continues in the state of Veracruz following the discovery by federal health officials of 11 tonnes of expired medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Health Secretary José Narro said the outdated medications, as well as 47,000 unregistered HIV test kits, were detected during an investigation by his staff in collaboration with Cofepris, the Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks.

The investigation was launched after the state government raised the alarm — and filed a legal complain — that a state-run cancer clinic had been giving distilled water instead of chemotherapy medication to several children.

“Everything is in disarray in [the state’s] storage system; almost 11 tonnes of expired drugs and close to 47,000 HIV test kits. We don’t know if they were used, and they don’t have the required registration,” said the secretary.

“This means that these supplies should not have been purchased.”

Narro said the federal investigation regarding the distribution of phony drugs is currently focused only on Veracruz, but could be widened if the appropriate evidence is presented.

That may well happen: federal authorities might soon be traveling to the state of Chihuahua where it has been alleged that the administration of former governor César Duarte also treated cancer patients with fake chemotherapy medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Health Secretary has presented a formal complaint before the Attorney General’s office.

“There were anomalies. We’re conducting the investigation . . . and in due time we’ll make the results public,” said Ernesto Ávila.

As was the case in Veracruz, the fake cancer treatments were given to patients at a state-run specialized clinic.

At least eight adult and infant cancer patients that could have received the fake treatment have been identified so far in Chihuahua.

Governor Javier Corral clarified that most of the identified patients were adults, and that investigations have been set in motion to determine what consequences they suffered after receiving the treatment.

The issue of fake chemotherapy drugs in Chihuahua was first raised in 2013 by then Health Secretary Sergio Piña Marshall.

Source: Milenio (sp)