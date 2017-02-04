INE councilor rejects 10% cut in salary

A board member of the National Electoral Institute (INE) has registered an objection to the 10% cut in his salary, introduced as part of an austerity package announced by the government agency last month .

Benito Nacif, who will see his monthly salary of 177,000 pesos (close to US $8,700) drop by 17,700 pesos, questioned the constitutionality and the legality of the cutback in a letter to INE chairman Lorenzo Córdova.

Benito Nacif stated that the “constitutionality and legality” of the cutback must be assessed, and thus he had presented a formal complaint before a federal electoral court.

“The fifth article of the constitution establishes that no individual shall be deprived of the fruit of their work, except by means of a judicial order,” wrote Nacif.

The councilor argued that the cut was illegal and that the INE could have cut in other areas to reduce its expenses.

As examples, Nacif cited 27.3 million pesos spent on studies and events, and the cost of emergency power generators provided to local and district councils, which amounts to 84.9 million pesos.

The protest sparked conflicting responses from members of the Senate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Francisco Búrquez of the National Action Party stated that “in these times when institutions institutions are being discredited we must undertake any and all measures to reduce privileges, costs and material benefits.”

He said he “completely disagreed” with Nacif’s stand but said as well he was a board member he respected.

The Democratic Revolution Party’s Senate leader said Nacif’s decision must be analyzed.

“I’m interested in hearing his arguments,” said Miguel Barbosa, observing that Nacif “is a respectable man.”

The INE announced several cost-saving measures last month and temporarily suspended the construction of a new, 1.7-billion-peso headquarters, which included the renovation of existing offices and the addition of two 14-story towers.

The agency returned that money this week to the Finance Secretariat, which announced it would direct 1 billion pesos of the funds towards strengthening Mexico’s consular network in the United States so as to provide legal support for migrants who might need assistance in light of new immigration policies in that country.