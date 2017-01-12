INE-landia postponed, a victim of austerity

Electoral institute headquarters, described as 'fit for a pharaoh,' put on hold

A new headquarters for the National Electoral Institute (INE) was described last year by opponents as “fit for an Egyptian pharaoh” and dubbed “INE-landia,” but that didn’t faze the organization responsible for holding elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

But austerity has dictated otherwise.

Construction of the sprawling 114,000-square-meter “citizen-concept“project was scheduled to begin in July but the institute announced this week that it was being put on hold and the funds that had been allocated funds would be returned to federal coffers, to be assigned to social programs.

The 1.7-billion-peso headquarters (US $78 million) calls for the renovation of existing INE offices and the addition of two 14-story towers in the Mexico City borough of Tlalpan.

The institute announced additional money-saving measures, including a 10% cut to council members’ salaries. They will also forego the mobile phone service that the institute provided, which this year would have included a new iPhone 7 Plus.

Instead, council members will assume the costs of their mobile phone needs, said the INE president at a press conference. The institute will also review its official vehicle use policy, and will not raise council members’ gasoline expense allocation.

Lorenzo Córdova added that, starting this year, the institute will publicly report its spending every quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mexico is at a tough and complex historical crossroads that affects the performance of the economy, society’s well being and the credibility of public institutions, and which is feeding widespread social malaise,” he said.

The headquarters project hasn’t been abandoned, clarified Córdova. The development and architectural design stage will continue in order for the project to be ready “if a favorable financial context allows it.”

“The rationalization of spending on public assets instead of on rents is still valid, and we reassert the necessity of building and concentrating our central offices in Tlalpan,” he continued.

“The council understands that, for the time being, those funds are better spent elsewhere.”

The INE has estimated the new headquarters will save it 80 million pesos annually in rent.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy