Inflation rate highest since June 2009

Another interest rate hike may be in the offing after rate reaches 5.62%

Higher prices for avocados, tomatoes, eggs and milk resulted in higher than expected inflation during the first two weeks of this month, according to Inegi, the national statistics institute.

Inflation for the year through to the middle of April reached 5.62%, the institute said today, the highest since June 2009, and higher than the 5.58% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The increase could trigger another interest rate hike by the Bank of México, whose governor, Agustín Carstens, said last week that its monetary tightening might not be over.

The rate is now 6.5%, also the highest since 2009. The last increase was a 25-basis point hike late last month.

The bank’s annual inflation target is 3% give or take a percentage point.

Avocados led the way in price increases at 5.83%, followed by tomatoes at 4.08%.

Despite those increases, the Consumer Price Index dropped due to a 13.36% decline in electrical tariffs as summer subsidies kicked in.

A weak peso has also put pressure on inflation but the currency gained 1.39% today on the results of the election in France. The interbank rate was 18.54 to the dollar; the retail rate was as high as 19.10.

Source: CNN Expansión (sp), Reuters (en)