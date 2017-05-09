Inflation up again, reaches 5.82% in April

It was the 10th monthly increase in a row

Inflation continued its upward trend in April, rising to an annualized rate of 5.82%, the highest since May 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increase was attributed to higher prices for tomatoes, avocados and fresh chiles.

The rate was nearly double the Bank of México’s target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

The monthly rise in consumer prices was 0.12%, twice what had been forecast.

It was the 10th monthly rise in inflation in a row, meaning the central bank can be expected to remain more hawkish than the United States for the rest of the year, said economist Bill Adams of PNC Financial Services Group in a report by the Financial Times.

Source: Milenio (sp), Financial Times (en)