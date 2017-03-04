Insecurity in capital closes businesses

Downtown steakhouse latest to go as dozens of businesses close in Chilpancingo

Insecurity and a wave of violence against business owners have forced restaurants and other businesses to close down in Chilpancingo, the capital of the state of Guerrero.

According to the city’s chapter of the Mexican Employers Federation, or Coparmex, 23 construction companies, 27 supermarkets and 15 doctors’ offices closed indefinitely last year due to extortion by criminal gangs.

Merchants in the city’s central wholesale market for produce and other foodstuffs were also victims of extortion, and in some cases the owners or their relatives were kidnapped or murdered, explained the local Coparmex president.

During the last three months, nine restaurant owners have found themselves in the same situation, having no other option but to terminate their employees and move their business elsewhere.

The most recent establishment to shut down was La Mansión, a steakhouse franchise located across the street from the state Chamber of Deputies. It catered to the local political and business class.

Even its proximity to the seat of the legislative branch of the state government was no advantage for the owners, who closed La Mansión on Tuesday.

According to Coparmex’s Adrián Alarcón Ríos, the restaurant closed its doors not only due to insecurity but also as a consequence of the lack of support offered by the local government to business owners.

Coupled with the ongoing extortion attempts to which they were subjected, business owners large and small have also had to weather poor sales as customers were scared away by the lack of security.

Alarcón added that the municipal administration offers no guarantees to business and shop owners with regard to job creation and economic recovery.

On Monday, Carlos Cruz Islas, a local businessman and outspoken critic of the violence, was kidnapped in downtown Chilpancingo. He was found murdered yesterday in nearby Zumpango.

A member of the Municipal Public Security Council of Chilpancingo, Cruz was a former leader of the local chapter of the National Chamber for Industrial Transformation (Canacintra).

His death was confirmed by state Attorney General Xavier Olea Peláez, who conceded organized crime was “a serious problem” in Chilpancingo.

Source: Sur Acapulco (sp), Bajo Palabra (sp)