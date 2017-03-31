Interest rate bumped quarter-point to 6.5%

Bank of México: rate increase. Bank of México: rate increase.
The peso declined by 0.5% against the dollar today after Mexico’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by one-quarter of one per cent to 6.5% yesterday.

The interbank exchange rate was 18.82 pesos to the dollar this morning; the retail rate was between 18.99 and 19.15.

The peso is up 10% so far this year on expectations that United States President Donald Trump will not impose big tariffs on Mexican exports, Reuters reported.

But uncertainty over U.S. policy and higher inflation were cited by the Finance Secretariat today when it reduced its 2017 outlook for economic growth to a range of 1.3-2.3% from its earlier forecast of 2-3%.

It is predicting improvement next year with growth between 2 and 3%, bugt that is still down from the previous forecast of 2.5-3.5%.

Finance officials are forecasting an exchange rate of 19 pesos to the dollar at the end of the year and 19.1 in 2018 and inflation at 4.9% at the end of this year. The inflation rate is expected to decline to 3% by the end of 2018.

