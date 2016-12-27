Interjet grounds 11 Russian-built planes

Metal fatigue has been identified in the tail section of Superjet 100 aircraft

Problems with a Russian-built aircraft have resulted in the cancelation of as many as 25 flights a day by the Mexican airline Interjet.

ADVERTISEMENT

An inspection of the 22 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that Interjet operates revealed faults in 11, said the airline in a prepared statement.

The 11 planes have been grounded since Saturday. Ten other Superjet 100s continue to operate while the 22nd is undergoing regular maintenance.

“Unfortunately we have had to cancel a large number of flights,” said the airline’s CEO, José Luis Garza. He predicted the situation could continue for several weeks.

Interjet uses the Superjet on its domestic, short-haul routes.

As of this morning, some 680 passengers had been affected by the flight cancelations. But all had been booked on alternative flights and had their ticket cost reimbursed, the federal consumer protection agency said.

One hundred per cent of all cases had been resolved, said Profeco chief Ernesto Nemer.

Interjet has purchased 30 Superjet 100s and is awaiting delivery of the remaining eight.

Russian authorities grounded the plane Friday after metal fatigue was discovered in the tail section. The Russian airline Aeroflot, one of Sukhoi’s major customers, canceled 21 flights on Saturday after a regional airline reported finding the metal fatigue.

Sukhoi is better known as the maker of military jets, such as those that are flying over Syria, the New York Times reported.

Source: Milenio (sp), New York Times (en)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy