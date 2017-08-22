Internet service back after 3-hour outage

Telmex blames service cut in US and fiber optics cable damage in Mazatlán

It wasn’t just the sun that was blanked out yesterday. Across Mexico, internet users were cut off by a service failure at Teléfonos de México.

Telmex issued a statement yesterday evening to say its internet service Infinitum had been affected by a service cut in the United States, as well as a break in a fiber optics cable in Mazatlán at the site of a public works project.

The company said service was 100% restored by about 8:30pm after a three-hour outage.

Both Telmex and Telcel customers were affected.

Some complained on social media that they had been unable to contact customer service representatives at the telephone company, which released no information about the outage until at least an hour after it began.

Some internet users wondered if they should blame the outage on yesterday’s solar eclipse, which created a partial blocking out of the sun across the country.

