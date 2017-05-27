Investment projects now displayed online

Anyone looking for investment opportunities with the Mexican government can now find them online through a platform designed to promote investment and provide information about infrastructure projects.

Proyectos México, or Mexico Projects Hub as the site is called in English, is the result of collaboration between Mexico’s development bank, Bancomext, and the federal Finance Secretariat and aims to make it easier, quicker and cheaper for investors to get the information they need.

“We developed [the platform] at the development bank to create and present an inventory of investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure projects in Mexico. What we’re looking to do is reduce the cost of looking for projects and for there to be better planning and more transparency in the public infrastructure agenda,” said Bancomext assistant director for investment, Sergio Forte Gómez.

Currently there are 312 projects listed on the platform across seven different sectors. Most are in electricity — 129 — while next on the list is hydrocarbons, with 99 projects. Many are already under way but 134 are at the preinvestment stage.

Only private and public-private partnerships are included.

The site was developed in response to recommendations from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) with content based on what investors were asking. It also fulfills a government need to have all the country’s projects listed in one place.

Figures from the Secretariat of Economy show that Mexico received just over US $32 billion in foreign direct investment in 2015 and last year ranked 47th out of 190 countries for ease of doing business, according to a study by the World Bank.

The World Economic Forum places Mexico in 51st place on its Global Competitiveness Index, which ranks 138 economies.

The interactive platform, which allows users to receive real-time notifications about projects in varying stages of completion, may help Mexico to improve its investment rankings.

According to Forte Gómez, “Few countries have information about their projects available on the internet, updated daily and with open access. In addition it is completely bilingual and has a search engine that filters projects depending on their sector or . . . [their] stages of investment.”

The site also contains a section with detailed information under the heading “How to Invest” and an extensive knowledge base.

Source: Forbes México (sp)