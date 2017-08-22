Investors sought for 16 tourism projects

A tourist train, hotels, golf courses and a retirement community are among 16 projects that have been announced by the federal Tourism Secretariat (Sectur).

The projects represent a portfolio of investment opportunities for national and foreign investors spread across 11 Mexican states.

Sectur says its “large projects investment portfolio” for the fourth quarter of 2017 seeks to bring tourism entrepreneurs and investors together to bring the projects to fruition.

The projects have already been granted the relevant government approvals and are being developed by confidential partners — are listed here:

• Propiedad El Milagro: Baja California, US $12.5 million.

24-hectare oceanfront property 10 miles south of Rosarito and 30 miles north of Ensenada. A hotel, resort, business retreat center, educational institute or hospital equipped for medical tourism are all possibilities for the site. Approval for 653 luxury dwellings.

• Playas Palmeras: Campeche, US $70,000 for a quarter-acre lot.

Seafront development on the Gulf of Mexico with palm trees and white sand. Located one hour south of Campeche and 30 minutes by car from the town of Champotón. Developed by private company Playas Palmeras, run by a British and Mexican administration team and backed by private British investors.

• El Zafiro Resort: Jalisco, US $100 million.

910-hectare property with seven kilometers of beachfront. Located on Bahía de Chamela, seven kilometers north of Careyes, about 150 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta and 115 kilometers north of Manzanillo. 18-hole golf course, hotel, exclusive shops, villas and exclusive residences. Developer seeking to create an exclusive resort.

• Laguna Holbox: Quintana Roo, US $400 million, approvals granted for 1,000 hectares.

10,980-hectare property for ambitious sustainable tourism development seeking to create a new space of coexistence and harmony between nature, human activity and Mayan culture. Located northwest of Cancún, 10 kilometers from Punta Sam.

• Blue Lagoon: Quintana Roo, US $360 million.

236-hectare retirement community for adults over 50 with permanent personal, wellbeing and health services as well as leisure and recreation facilities. Located on Bacalar Lagoon, north of state capital Chetumal.

• Mundo Marino: Quintana Roo, 1.1 billion pesos (US $62 million).

Plan to build a world-class aquarium as part of the Chankanaab Beach Adventure Park on the island of Cozumel. Located off the east coast of the state and reached by plane or ferry.

• Isla Cortés: Sinaloa, US $600 million.

Master plan for a marina with 450 spaces, 20 spaces for super yachts, four golf courses, 10 world-class hotels and five boutique hotels totaling 3,000 rooms, luxury homes and shopping and dining precincts. Located 65 kilometers from Culiacán and 35 kilometers from the city’s airport.

• Ha-Antún: Yucatán, US $20 million.

1,382-hectare ecotourism project on forest-covered land with five cenotes or sinkholes and abundant wildlife. Located 40 kilometers southeast of Mérida.

• Parque Ecoturístico Presa Abraham González: Chihuahua, US $200 million.

Ecotourism project to develop a recreation park at the Abraham González dam. A zip line, suspension bridge, other recreation attractions and a restaurant are planned. Located in the municipality of Guerrero.

• Barrancas del Cobre: Chihuahua, US $200 million.

Project to build 500 hotel rooms, 120 timeshare apartments, 210 villas, cabins and residences, a camping area, train station, market, sporting facilities and heliport.

• Ferrocarril Turístico México – Teotihuacán: Mexico City / state of México, US $30 million.

Tourist train to link Mexico City to the country’s most visited archaeological site, Teotihuacán. Designed to provide a new transportation option to over 2 million people who visit the pyramids annually.

• Teleférico Volcán Iztaccíhuatl: state of México, US $10 million.

Aerial cable car offering spectacular views and access to snow and glaciers at the Iztaccíhuatl volcano. Also planned are an 800-car parking lot, museum, shops, restaurant and lookout.

• Ciudad Salud: Mexico City, US $100 million.

Literally “Health City,” the project seeks to create a world-standard integrated medical community with medical centers, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, assisted living quarters, medical education facilities and a range of other amenities. Located in the south of Mexico City.

• Acapulco Sur: Guerrero, US $1.075 billion.

Development spread across 35 kilometers of coast equal in size to Cancún, Puerto Vallarta or Acapulco. 12 hotel lots with a maximum height of six levels per hotel to total 4,000 rooms. Two-hectare public beach park, a seaside village, two golf courses and other facilities are planned. Located south of Acapulco.

• Mansión del Marqués: Guerrero, US $10 million.

Boutique hotel in Acapulco with 16 rooms and one suite, a beach club, restaurant, function center as well as a residential and commercial zone spread over 90,000 square meters.

• Teques Beach and Golf: Morelos, US $10 million.

Property development with lots for a variety of purposes including residential, commercial and hotels as well as a golf course and other sporting and leisure facilities. Located in Tequesquitengo, approximately 50 kilometers from state capital Cuernavaca.

