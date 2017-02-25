Isla Mujeres beach is No. 7 in the world

“Calm turquoise waters, pure white powdery sand. Water so blue, it makes the sky look pale.” That’s one description of Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres, named this week as one of the world’s top 25 beaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playa Norte, or North Beach, was ranked No. 7 in TripAdvisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice awards for 2017. It was the only beach in Mexico to make the list.

Located on Isla Mujeres, an island located 13 kilometers off the coast of Cancún, Playa Norte is considered one of the best beaches in the Caribbean, according to Isla Mujeres website Isla-Mujeres.Net.

“The soft white sand, palm trees and water so blue the sky looks pale, make it the perfect place to relax and unwind from the rigors of life,” says information on the website. “There is almost no current and you can wade out very far with the water still only coming to your waist.”

The travel website México Desconocido, which says Playa Norte has also been named one of Mexico’s best beaches for two years in a row, says the beach is almost like a natural swimming pool with its calm and crystalline waters.

Beaches that made the top of TripAdvisor’s list were Bahía do Sancho in Brazil, in first place, followed by Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos Islands, Eagle Beach in Aruga, Playa Paraíso in Cuba, Siesta Beach in the United States and Playa de la Concha in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

TripAdvisor’s rankings are based on comments and votes by users of the digital travel platform.

Source: México Desconocido (sp)