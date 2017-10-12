Isthmus quake rubble dumped in two rivers

Mexico’s environmental protection agency has filed a formal complaint before the federal Attorney General after finding that more than 4,700 tonnes of rubble from buildings damaged in September’s earthquakes had been dumped illegally in two rivers in Oaxaca.

Profepa has suspended all activity in the federal zone surrounding the rivers Los Perros and Las Nutrias in order to halt the illegal dumping, which completely obstructed the flow of water in the former. The debris has been dumped in an area of more than 4,000 square meters.

Agency representative Nereo García García said it has fined the municipality of Asunción Ixtaltepec, located in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, for the dumping and that security protocols have been enacted in the affected areas of both rivers. The amount of the fine was not stated.

He said more than 16,000 square meters of rubble had been dumped in the Los Perros river and 3,000 in the Las Nutrias.

Profepa has also issued a demand to Mayor Óscar Toral Ríos for the immediate removal of the construction rubble.

The federal government has warned municipal administrations in the region before regarding the disposal of debris in rivers, proposing it be recycled and used in other construction projects instead.

Source of the rubble is the damage caused by three earthquakes since the night of September 7, when an 8.2-magnitude quake struck the region.

Source: Milenio (sp), Quadratín (sp)