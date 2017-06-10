Federal security forces have been deployed to Los Cabos in response to violence. Federal security forces have been deployed to Los Cabos in response to violence.
It has not been a good week for Los Cabos

19 killings and a mass grave containing 18 bodies

Crime in Los Cabos has had little effect so far on the tourist industry, according to local officials, but there is growing concern that it may soon do so.

Security efforts have been reinforced in the municipality in Baja California Sur but violence fueled by cartel warfare continues.

This week in particular has been a bad one with 19 people assassinated, including a deputy prison warden.

But the biggest story has been the discovery of a mass grave near the highway between San José del Cabo and Cabo Pulmo. It was found Tuesday and six bodies, decomposed to the point they were unidentifiable, were located.

The body count rose steadily during the week as the digging continued. As of yesterday there were 18, 13 men and five women.

“Uncovering that grave has uncovered the reality that we are living in the state,” said Alberto Rentería, a hospitality workers’ union official who is also state president of the political party Morena.

He described it as “a terrible reality” and one the state government has tried to keep hidden.

Until now the violence has not affected tourism, he said, but caution is advised due to the sensitivity of the industry to problems of crime.

The president of the Public Security Commission of the federal Chamber of Deputies also said tourism remained unaffected but stressed the need for federal and state coordination to contain the violence before any damage was done.

Jorge Ramos, from the neighboring state of Baja California, believes that rather than large deployments of security personnel the situation needs intelligence work.

Those security personnel working in Los Cabos now consist of 900 soldiers, 250 marines, 300 Federal Police officers and 50 agents of the federal Attorney General.

Root of the violence is believed to ongoing turf wars between three cartels: Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generación and what remains of Tijuana.

For one San Diego travel agent, Cabo San Lucas continues to be an attractive destination for United States travelers.

Many of her clients choose Cabo for being a simple and quick escape from southern California, said Aimee Leon in an interview with the newspaper Reforma.

Source: Reforma (sp)

  • mike jones

    Narco-terror will destroy the country is not checked

    • kallen

      Very true. One could make the case that Mexico is already a narco state (having gone through the failed state phase) since the government seems impotent to impose rule of law.

      • Mike S

        Which is worse…criminal narcos in Mx with suitcases full of money corrupting politicians and fighting each other over turf, or millions of depressed miserable Americans strung out on drugs and willing to pay any price for their degenerate escapism? This is a problem that will best be solved by deep co-operation between both societies. Until the demand gets under control, the lucrative supply from a third world country to a first world country next door will be met….and no $30 billion wall will stop it.

        • Mambo Man

          Mexico is not a third world country.

          • softunderbelly

            Of course, it’s how you define it. Is it an African country? Obviously not, but is it a USA, Canada, UK or Germany? It’s much closer to the former than the latter. The political system does not work. The education system does not work. The legal system does not work. The economy, with 50% poverty does not work. What am I missing here? I’d say it’s “pret near” a third world country. We have almost 20% of their population here in the US. If the borders were thrown open, we’d have 50% of their current population up here in a heart beat. If that doesn’t define a third world country, I don’t know what would.
            And to Mike S’s point, a $30 billion wall might help. Don’t want to beat a dead horse but look at the Israeli-Palestinian borders. Have they eliminated random murders in Israel by Arabs? No.
            Definitely not. But they damn well have reduce the incidents to a fraction of what they were. The idea that “deep cooperation between both societies” would fix this is a pipe dream.

          • Mike S

            Exaggerate much? There are 6 million undocumented Mx residents living in the US out of a Mx population of 130 million. That would be 4% of their population and 1% of ours…not 20%. Average Mx household income is $11,000- about 45th in the world and equal to Russia- out of 190 countries. That’s a misleading statistic because there a many tiny countries ahead of Mx. The US has a 20% child poverty rate we don’t like to talk about. The Mx political system is flawed but it generally works and elections are fair. Mx is a democracy. Not sure the legal system is that much worse than ours. Chances of going to jail in US are directly related to how much one can afford for legal counsel. We have by far the highest incarceration rate in the world and is a lot of it is privately run. That affects mostly poorer people. If you want to stop illegal immigration and “over stays” all you have to do is enforce labor hiring laws with some teeth. Trump is not interested in that. He needs to appeal to the fear and bigotry of his base by insulting people. The image of a “wall” and keeping out an imaginary plague fits his political needs. The wall will never be built and NAFTA might be tweaked but never repealed. He is a con man.

          • Mike S

            Correction above; 2% of US population but only 1% (3 million) entered illegally; the other 3 million came in legally and are “over stays” who likely will eventually return to Mx.

          • csb4546

            how would you describe it, then?

          • Mike S

            I stand corrected; Mx is a second-world economy….a so called “emerging market”. I believe average family income is over $800 usd a month. That still leaves a lot of poverty but a “third -world” country it is not.

          • Wade Branstner

            you have HDC/MDC/LDC confused with the world classification system used to describe the Soviet, communist alliance (2nd world), the US/Western Europe alliance (1st world), and the rest of the world (3rd world). Mexico is indeed a third world nation. But those terms are obsolete and only used now in confusion with the more accurate and informative acronyms above.

          • Wade Branstner

            Yes it is. You may accurately proclaim that Mexico is not an LDC, because it most certainly is an MDC. See below.

          • Alvi Mana

            Thank you. Mexico is a developing country. Somalia is a third-world country. See the difference?

          • Dave

            Correct! It is 4th world country.

        • Güerito

          What’s worse is MX narcos losing income from trafficking to the US, so they turn to illegal retail drug sales, kidnapping, extortion, human trafficking, illegal logging, pipeline theft, etc. – all within Mexico.

          More and more, local and state governments are extorted and wind up paying the narcos for safety. This is why you see the recent cases of huge theft of government funds on the part of corrupt government officials. This is caused by the decrease in bribes going from narcos to public officials. They’re replacing the narco bribes with theft of government revenues.

        • ERT

          degenerate escapism? last time i checked people have been doing drugs since the rock age. is people like you with a moral self entitlement that created the war on drugs and “moral” problems. let people do what ever they want as long as they dont bother else. queen victoria was a morphine/opium user. In todays standards a “junkie”. funny how things change overtime.

          • Mike S

            Wrong wrong wrong. I think the “War on Drugs” is a colossal failure. I believe many drugs (not all) can become quickly addictive and ruinous to users health and mental well being and relationships. They have awful effects on other family members and ability work and support ones self. I don’t believe incarceration is the answer….rehabilitation is. Those who can not beat their addictions after repeated verified tries, should be given a prescriptions to stop a life of crime trying to garner money to get them and being forced to be suppliers to maintain habits. Sadly most will die young just as alcoholics do. I’m talking about serious addictions….opiates, speed, tranquilizers, etc and other very addictive and destructive drugs including prescription abuse. . I don’t care about pot but keep it away from developing brains.
            Everyone has friends, family members, fellow workers whose lives have been ruined by addictions. It does hurt other people when it bececome a serious addiction. Do you live in a bubble?

          • Legislating how and if one can alter their consciousness will not be successful in the long term.
            It seems an inalienable right when it harms no one. We seem to have proven interdiction doesn’t work, and it’s main claim to fame is it created a lucrative thriving black market. Everywhere we attempt legislation and interdiction we create more problems than we were wanting to solve. It is time for a change.

          • Mike S

            Read up on how the British empire in the 18th century bought copious amounts of opium from India and peddled it for huge profits in China and bought and ran a totally doped out society to their advantage. It set back China’s economic development (including famines) for a 100 years.

        • Rob Mellors

          Indeed and well said!

  • K. Chris C.

    Interesting is how since the US tyranny shifted their “war on drugs” focus from Columbia to Mexico around 2006, Mexican society has become violent and chaotic, while Columbia’s has become less so. Hmmmm?!

    How’s that CIA profit boosting “war on drugs” going?!

    An American citizen, not US subject.

  • WestCoastHwy

    Cabos, the last Mexican destination where you can find young U.S.A’s snorting loads of cocaine safely within the walls of the all inclusive resort. Everywhere else is either too far into Mexico or too dangerous.

  • Pesobill

    Having lived in this area for years the crime has been building for years and now we see it heading off the rails. I have a mutual friend who is a higher ranking officer in the Police that told us many crimes and even murders are not recorded and very ,very few are solved and the perpetrators incarcerated.
    The real estate market is tanking and the gringos are bailing back to Canada and the USA “if” they can sell or the lease is done . I have friends trying to get out and sell their homes but the markets seem flooded with homes and very few buyers .Los Cabos and it’s ghetto cousin La Paz were much nicer 20 years ago but now just ugly and crime ridden..Too bad as I have traveled the area since the 1980’s and it was truly beautiful ,uncrowded and great people.

    • Mike S

      I’m getting a different story from many of the ex-pat retirement area where I have friends. Lake Chapala, San Miquel, PV, Cabo, Ensenada, Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Escondido, Mexico DF, and even Mazatlan- rentals and real estate seem to be holding their own. The cartels have not been targeting ex-pats or tourists. Stay away from drugs and bad neighborhoods and pick safe areas and one is probably safer in Mx than the US. Just got back from Guadalajara and nobody seemed overly concerned about crime. Common sense is the operative MO.

