JAC Motors SUVs go on sale in Naucalpan

Chinese sport-utility vehicles assembled in Mexico went on sale this week in Naucalpan, State of México.

The two models, manufactured in Mexico by Chinese state-owned JAC Motors in a joint venture with Giant Motors Latinoamérica, are completely assembled at a new factory in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo.

The factory began production of the vehicles, which carry the “Made in Mexico” stamp, last month.

The smaller of the two, the SEI2, has a base price of 259,900 pesos (US $13, 850); the larger SEI3 has a price of 279,000 pesos. Both carry a guarantee of five years or 100,000 kilometers.

The new plant represents an investment of 4.4 billion pesos, half by Carlos Slim-owned Inbursa and half by Giant Motors with backing from the Japanese company Chori.

More dealerships are anticipated this year in Puebla, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Yucatán and Chihuahua.

JAC Motors forecasts that 10,000 vehicles per year will roll off the production line in the first five years. In this first stage of operations, 1,000 direct and almost 4,500 indirect jobs will be created.

Elias Massri Sasson, the head of Giant Motors, says JAC’s arrival in Mexico will attract auto parts suppliers to Ciudad Sagahún and that in the near future existing infrastructure coupled with new technologies will enable the production of electric cars.

The Ciudad Sahagún plant is the fourth JAC factory in Latin America.

Source: Milenio (sp), Radio Fórmula (sp)