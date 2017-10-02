Jalisco bus accident kills 15, injures 36

Passengers were returning to Ayotlán from a pilgrimage

Mechanical failure appears to have been the cause of an accident yesterday evening in Jalisco that killed 15 people traveling home from a pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 36 people were injured when the bus in which they were traveling left the road and rolled over in Atotonilco el Alto.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm on state highway 307 between Arandas and Atotonilco.

All the passengers were from the community of La Rivera in Ayotlán and were returning home from a trip to Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos.

A local Red Cross director said special equipment had to be used to free some of the victims from the wreckage.

Source: Milenio (sp)