The bus that was carrying pilgrims from San Juan de los Lagos. The bus that was carrying pilgrims from San Juan de los Lagos.
Jalisco bus accident kills 15, injures 36

Passengers were returning to Ayotlán from a pilgrimage

Mexico News Daily | Monday, October 2, 2017

Mechanical failure appears to have been the cause of an accident yesterday evening in Jalisco that killed 15 people traveling home from a pilgrimage.

Another 36 people were injured when the bus in which they were traveling left the road and rolled over in Atotonilco el Alto.

The accident occurred at 6:30pm on state highway 307 between Arandas and Atotonilco.

All the passengers were from the community of La Rivera in Ayotlán and were returning home from a trip to Our Lady of San Juan de los Lagos.

A local Red Cross director said special equipment had to be used to free some of the victims from the wreckage.

Source: Milenio (sp)

