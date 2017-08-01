Anti-noise crusaders' Facebook profile photo. Anti-noise crusaders' slogan is 'For the right to sleep.' Facebook
Jalisco municipality fights noise pollution

And a state congressman is proposing new anti-noise legislation

High noise levels in Mexico are as common as tacos and beer, but that may be changing in some places.

An anti-noise campaign that began in June in Zapopan, Jalisco, has so far resulted in the permanent closure of 35 businesses that exceeded noise limits established by the municipality.

Another nine have been fined, as well as the owner of a noisy house.

The administration of Mayor Jesús Pablo Lemus Navarro reports that given the number of commercial establishments located in the neighborhood of Chapalita, that part of the city is by far the worst in terms of noise pollution.

“We started a month ago and we have seen a lot of progress in raising awareness among the residents,” the municipal director of inspection and security told the newspaper El Informador.

“Nevertheless, we still have a lot to do,” said Tatiana Anaya Zúñiga.

Her staff performs routine rounds using calibrated decibel meters to verify that establishments such as bars, restaurants, night clubs, schools, gyms, religious centers and other venues comply with the regulations.

Not only are the noise emissions of commercial establishments more tightly regulated, but the mayor has announced that his administration will also attempt to regulate the use of fireworks in religious and private celebrations, another major contributor to excessive noise.

Meanwhile, state Deputy Augusto Valencia López, who says noise is an issue mainly because the fines are too low, has proposed state-wide anti-noise legislation that has the support of a small group of citizens calling themselves the Crusade Against Noise in Guadalajara.

Although the group has only about 20 members, its Facebook page, where it publishes video clips of noisy Guadalajara venues, counts 21,776 likes.

Its slogan is “For the right to sleep” and its purpose is promote a new culture regarding noise, new regulations and punishment for lawbreakers. Spokesman Alberto García says it wants to see stiffer penalties and new inspection procedures and limits on noise that conform to international standards.

The local branch of Canirac, the national chamber of restaurants, is among those who have been included in discussions on the new legislation.

Jalisco Canirac chairman Sergio Jaime Santos said his industry is willing to support the proposal if the enforcement process is phased in. He also wants the economic activity generated by the industry to be taken into account.

“We ask [proponents of the law] to be sensible, because we generate [income] not only for us but for many families that depend directly on jobs in the industry.”

Source: El Informador (sp)

  • Greg Thompson

    exterminate 80 percent of the dogs would be a good start

  • Sharon

    I am glad to see an article like this – WE CANNOT UNDERSTAND WHY MUSIC HAS TO BE SO LOUD. When we ask people they say well it is fiesta or that is the way it is. I wish I had a hearing aid store, because I would be rich. The Laws should be enforced all over the country – many people are afraid to call the police for fear of retaliation. There is no need to have music so loud that it can be heard blocks away. When we had a party here, the police patrolled by no less than 3 times in 4 hours – you could not even hear our music at the street, and we shut down by 11PM.

    We need a group like this here in San Carlos, Sonora. We have party noise until 2 – 3 in the AM every weekend.
    ALL the bars and restaurants have music that is too loud. Most times the wait staff cannot even hear your order. It damages hearing and I feel bad especially for babies and children. To me there is nothing sadder than seeing people sitting at a party, not even talking to each other. What is the point of having music so loud that the whole neighbourhood has to hear it. I have A-fib and loud bass can cause me to have an attack – do you think I like calling Rescate all the time – even they cannot get the police to do anything about it.

    We walk downtown in Guaymas and many stores have loud music coming from speakers outside. In WalMart, and Sams Club there is at least 4-5 different types of music or movies from electronics, PLUS the overhead music and the constant announcements over the top of that yet. Ley, Home Depot and others are just as bad. I have very bad tinnitus and have to wear ear plugs in all these places. It makes me not even want to shop there.

    We are constantly having to call the police every weekend to have party noise turned down, most of the time they pretend not to understand what we are saying, (my Spanish is not that bad). Sometimes they do not come out, even if they do, the party is quiet for a bit and then right back to full volume, so we have to call again – after a while they just do not answer the phone – that is ignorant. The police here are so poorly equipped they do not even have decibel meters.

    I will say this past Sunday morning – for the first time ever – they did respond when we called at 8AM about a party house that had been going on the night before. It was about 3 blocks from our place and it sounded like it was in our front yard. We never got to sleep until 3AM, so we were not happy about being woken up that early.

