Jalisco home to half of firms on kingpin list

300 Mexican firms have been linked to drug trafficking by the US since 2000

Half the Mexican businesses that the United States claims are linked to drug trafficking are based in Jalisco, chiefly because the state was the base for the once-powerful Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s.

Since 2000, the U.S. Treasury Department has designated 300 business under the Kingpin Act, meaning any assets held in the U.S. are frozen and the firms are prohibited from carrying on business in that country.

Of those 300, 156 are in Jalisco, concentrated in Guadalajara, Zapopan and Puerto Vallarta and involved in everything from gas stations to construction companies and beauty salons to chemical companies.

Some continue to operate, but many have closed.

Among them:

• Grupo Fracsa, a construction firm linked to fugitive drug trafficker Rafael Caro Quintero, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel.

• Grupo Constructor Segundo Milenio, developer of the Zotogrande real estate development.

• Tequila Onze, linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

• Laboratorios Willmar, a pharmaceutical business linked to the Amezcua Contreras brothers, alleged manufacturers of methamphetamines.

• Hotel Desconocido in Tomatlán, linked to the CJNG and Los Cuinis.

• Plaza Los Tules, Zapopan, connected to the CJNG.

• Las Flores Cabañas, Tapalpa, CJNG.

The most recent additions to the list were announced last week and are linked to alleged trafficker Raúl Flores Hernández, who was arrested last month.

Among them are, in Guadalajara:

• The bar Lola Lolita.

• Restaurante Cortéz.

• Restaurant Bar La Camelia.

• Grupo Nutricional Alhoma.

• Grupo Terapeutico Hormaral.

• Grand Casino.

• Restaurant Folklore and Cantina.

And in Puerto Vallarta:

• Grupo Terapeutico Puerto Vallarta.

After Jalisco comes Sinaloa as the state with the second-highest number of firms related to drug trafficking, with 47. Others are Baja California with 38, Mexico City 22, state of México nine and Nuevo León six.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Universal (sp)