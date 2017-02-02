January executions up 63% over last year

Among the states, Guerrero led the way with 125; among municipalities it was Juárez

The new year got off to a bad start in January when measured in terms of crime gang killings.

The tally by the newspaper Reforma and its Executometer was 832, a 63% increase over the January 2016 total of 509.

Reforma maintains a database of assassinations based on information obtained from state authorities and local media.

The murders took place in 25 states and reflect the ongoing battles between criminal organizations, said the report, highlighting border towns such as Tijuana and Ciudad Juárez where multiple executions, gunfights and kidnappings are recorded daily.

In Tijuana there were 30 assassinations and in Juárez 44, making it the municipality with the highest number of such murders.

Chihuahua and Acapulco recorded 30 each while Manzanillo, Colima; Los Cabos, Baja California Sur; Chilpancingo, Guerrero; and Mazatlán, Sinaloa; saw between 25 and 30.

The figures, Reforma said, reveal that the deployment of federal security forces and new security strategies have failed in states such as Guerrero, Michoacán and Veracruz, where executions are up over the same month last year.

Guerrero was the state with the highest number — at least 125 — followed by Chihuahua with 90, Colima 52, Morelos 51 and Michoacán 50.

There were between 40 and 50 narco-executions in Baja California, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Zacatecas.

There has been a notable increase in violence in the tourist destinations of Los Cabos and Mazatlán, while in the port city of Manzanillo battles between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación produced 26 executions.

Although Reforma counted between 40 and 50 gangland murders in Veracruz, the digital news service e-consulta recorded 104, up from 84 last year.

Source: Reforma (sp), e-consulta (sp)