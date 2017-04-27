Judge orders return of woman’s 170 dogs

Officials did not have proper authorization to remove the animals

The Morelos woman whose 140 dogs were seized April 14 has won a court ruling to have them returned.

A federal judge has ordered the return of the dogs owned by Tepoztlán resident Dora Anaya Leyva on the grounds that their removal was illegal.

After a legal complaint alleging animal abuse was filed against Anaya four months ago, staff from the federal environmental agency Profepa removed 158 dogs from her property, located in the Santo Domingo neighborhood.

Anaya filed for an amparo, or injunction, after which the authorities allowed her to keep 52 of the animals.

Earlier this month, there were more complaints from neighbors, alleging that the dogs’ presence was causing health problems and that Anaya’s property was not registered as an animal shelter or refuge.

Epidemiological monitoring conducted by the state government last month identified environmental pollution and damage to the health of at least 10 residents.

As a result, a second seizure was ordered and then carried out on April 14, after which 140 animals were removed from the property.

Yesterday, a federal judge ordered the immediate return of the dogs, whose numbers have somehow multiplied to 170. Where the additional animals came from wasn’t explained.

The judge ruled that the officials’ removal of the animals from Anaya’s home was unauthorized because the warrant they were issued was simply to gather clues or evidence showing the dogs’ presence was an environmental hazard.

Anaya has since posted on social media that while the judge’s order is final, the state environmental agency Propaem and the local Attorney General’s office have not given any response.

“It seems like they are trying to disregard [the judge’s] order. It has been demonstrated that there was no crime . . . that warranted the removal of my pets, and what’s more important, they cannot continue denying me access to them,” she posted.

Anaya’s neighbors have complained for years about barking, fecal matter, odors and adverse health effects.

Source: Milenio (sp)