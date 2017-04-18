Judo black belt stops Tampico pickpockets

What could have been one more mugging in downtown Tampico in the state of Tamaulipas became the viral tale of a citizen “doing the right thing.”

Ciudad Victoria resident Lorena Rubí García Illoldi was in downtown Tampico Saturday afternoon when she heard two people — a 30-year-old woman and her mother — pleading for help after two men had stolen their purses and phones.

García’s gut reaction was to act, and she did, running after one of the fleeing pickpockets. “I’m a judo black belt,” she said later to explain the hold — a full nelson — she utilized to immobilize the thief.

A member of the state and national judo teams as a young woman, García told the newspaper El Universal that she had no time to think about the risk to which she might be exposing herself.

The incident was photographed and soon published on social media, where García quickly became famous.

She said she was surprised by the reaction and that the last thing she was after was public attention. “I did not want publicity or anything of this.”

“What I am is satisfied with is doing the right thing as a citizen.”

Other onlookers apprehended the second thief and both, identified only as Luis, 28 and Carlos, 47, were turned over to municipal authorities.

García is a literature and theater professor at the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT), and a writer and actress. Besides judo, she has practiced lucha libre, a Mexican form of professional wrestling.

