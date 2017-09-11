Katia leaves 3 dead and minimal damage

Cleanup begins in at least 40 municipalities affected by mudslides, flooding

Hurricane Katia made landfall near Tecolutla, Veracruz, on Friday at 9:30pm, leaving three people dead.

A man was swept away by floodwaters in Jalcomulco and two others died in mudslides in Xalapa.

Fifty-three municipalities reported damage but most of it was minimal. The state government said it will request that the federal Interior Secretariat declare a state of emergency for 40 of those municipalities in order to receive funding from the federal disaster relief fund, Fonden.

“The effects of Hurricane Katia have ended and the situation has returned to normal,” Governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares told a press conference.

Weather conditions may be back to normal but municipalities such as Xalapa, also the state capital, have cleanup to do. Over 20 neighborhoods were affected by 65 mudslides and flooding in 72 areas.

The Federal Police and the state Secretariat of Infrastructure and Public Works have reported that all roads and highways in the state are passable.

The category-1 hurricane has had little effect in the neighboring state of Puebla but since heavy rain is expected over the next days, shelters opened by local authorities will remain in operation until further notice.

Source: El Universal (sp)