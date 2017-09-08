Katia on the move as category-2 hurricane

Hurricane Katia, upgraded to category 2 this morning, is on the move again in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to make landfall on the coast of Veracruz later tonight, possibly as a major, category 3 hurricane.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said at 4:00pm CDT the storm was 200 kilometers north of the city of Veracruz, and moving west-southwest at 11 kilometers per hour with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h.

Forecasters expect the hurricane to touch land between 10:00pm and midnight between Tamiahua and Palma Sola on the northern coast of the state with winds of 170 km/h.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for the coast between Cabo Rojo and Laguna Verde, and a tropical storm warning from north of Cabo Rojo to Río Panuco and south of Laguna Verde to the city of Veracruz.

The NHC said the storm could intensify further before making landfall but would weaken rapidly after. It warned of a dangerous storm surge that will raise water levels by as much as 1.5 to 2.5 meters above normal near and to the north of where Katia makes landfall.

Rainfall of 250 to 380 millimeters is forecast for northern Veracruz, eastern Hidalgo and Puebla.

Mexico News Daily