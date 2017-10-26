Félix Beltrán after his arrest this morning. Félix Beltrán after his arrest this morning.
News

Key financial operator arrested in CDMX

'El Vic' believed to work for the sons of ex-Sinaloa Cartel boss 'El Chapo' Guzmán

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, October 26, 2017

A man identified as a key financial operator for the Sinaloa Cartel was arrested without incident this morning in Mexico City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Víctor Manuel Félix Beltrán, also known as “El Vic,” is wanted in the United States for drug trafficking, the federal Attorney General’s office said.

He is believed to be one of the principal financial operators for Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, sons of former Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is in a U.S. prison awaiting trial.

The son of drug trafficker Víctor Manuel Félix Félix, the 30-year-old “El Vic” was arrested at a high-end condominium in the Santa Fe district of Mexico City. Authorities said more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized during the arrest.

He was detained under a provisional arrest warrant for the purpose of extradition.

Authorities believe Félix Beltrán was responsible for laundering the proceeds of drug sales, working primarily in Mexico City, Zapopan, Jalisco, and Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Source: Reforma (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Fester N Boyle

    How long does it take the average Mexican druglord before they are released or escape via a bribe? Is there a betting pool somewhere? One measure of a failed govt. is whether or not there is any rule of law.

  • Commander Barkfeather

    It’s good to see this parasite’s full face without blacking out his eyes to protect his identity. Now if MND could dispense with the strangely Mexican propensity for self-aggrandizing nicknames… “El Vic,” “El Chapo,”…and show these people for the little hyenas they are.

RELATED STORIES
RECENT STORIES
FreeCurrencyRates.com
ADVERTISEMENT