Key financial operator arrested in CDMX

'El Vic' believed to work for the sons of ex-Sinaloa Cartel boss 'El Chapo' Guzmán

A man identified as a key financial operator for the Sinaloa Cartel was arrested without incident this morning in Mexico City.

Víctor Manuel Félix Beltrán, also known as “El Vic,” is wanted in the United States for drug trafficking, the federal Attorney General’s office said.

He is believed to be one of the principal financial operators for Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, sons of former Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is in a U.S. prison awaiting trial.

The son of drug trafficker Víctor Manuel Félix Félix, the 30-year-old “El Vic” was arrested at a high-end condominium in the Santa Fe district of Mexico City. Authorities said more than two kilograms of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were seized during the arrest.

He was detained under a provisional arrest warrant for the purpose of extradition.

Authorities believe Félix Beltrán was responsible for laundering the proceeds of drug sales, working primarily in Mexico City, Zapopan, Jalisco, and Culiacán, Sinaloa.

Source: Reforma (sp)