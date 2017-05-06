Kia Motors’ April sales up 78% to 7,210 units

The company is now No. 5 in domestic auto sales

There were some growing pains for South Korean auto maker Kia Motors after it set up shop in Mexico in 2014, but the company shouldn’t be feeling any pain now due to its brisk sales in the domestic market.

Those sales are so brisk that they were up 78.8% last month over the same month last year, making Kia the No. 5 auto maker in domestic sales.

The firm began selling its vehicles in Mexico in July 2015. To date, it has sold 95,352.

It is now well on its way to meeting its 2017 sales objective of 80,000 units; in the first four months of the year Kia sold 26,219 vehicles.

April’s total was 7,210. The most popular model was the Rio, followed by the Sportage and the Forte.

Kia had some early difficulties getting its assembly plant operational in Pesquería, Nuevo León, after a change in government in 2015. The new governor, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, accused his predecessor of corruption in connection with the contract signed with Kia Motors, and the state delayed providing some of the infrastructure specified in that contract.

However, the US $1.5-billion plant opened in May 2016 and began churning out a Kia every minute.

The corruption investigation continues.

