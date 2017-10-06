Kidnapped journalist found assassinated

The San Luis Potosí photojournalist was taken by armed men from his home yesterday

A photojournalist who was allegedly beaten and threatened by San Luis Potosí state detectives earlier this year has been found dead.

Edgar Daniel Esqueda Castro was kidnapped from his home in the city of San Luis Potosí yesterday morning by three armed men dressed as detectives with the prosecutor’s office.

Today, the state Attorney General confirmed that a body found near the city’s international airport was that of the missing journalist. His hands had been tied and there were indications he had been tortured.

Esqueda Castro contributed to local news sites Metrópoli San Luis and Vox Populi, covering crime and society news.

A journalist advocacy organization said today that the victim’s wife reported that the three men who kidnapped the journalist said they were state prosecutor’s detectives. She said they grabbed her husband by the neck and threw him to the floor in his bedroom while pointing a gun at her, according to Reporters Without Borders.

The Attorney General’s office denied there had been any official action against the victim.

The state’s Human Rights Commission found that Esqueda Castro had been threatened in July by five state detectives while he was photographing a crime scene. They forced him to delete the photographs he had taken.

Two weeks later, while covering another incident, detectives warned him they were watching him and his home, presumably because they suspected he was passing information to a criminal gang.

Eight journalists have been assassinated so far this year in Mexico, which the Committee to Protect Journalists, a press freedom advocacy organization, described as the deadliest country for journalists in the western hemisphere.

Source: El Universal (sp), CBS News (en)