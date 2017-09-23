Latest quakes destroy 9 buildings in Juchitán

Two women have been reported dead and two people injured following seismic activity this morning in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca.

The women, aged 52 and 80, died in Mexico City of heart attacks presumably brought on by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Oaxaca.

Oaxaca Civil Protection authorities say the injuries occurred in Juchitán after the collapse of buildings that had been damaged in the 8.1-magnitude earthquake on September 7.

Mayor Gloria Sánchez said eight previously damaged houses collapsed this morning.

A building housing a business near the municipal palace was also destroyed, according to preliminary reports.

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) said the quakes had interrupted electrical service to 327,000 homes and businesses in the state but service had been restored to 72% of them by 10:43. CFE head Jaime Hernández said on Twitter that damages were being assessed at two substations.

In nearby Asunción Ixtaltepec a bridge damaged on September 7 sustained further damages. Communications and Transportation Secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza tweeted this morning that the structure would have to be rebuilt.

There were three earthquakes in the region this morning, all over 5.0. The first, at 7:52, was also the strongest at 6.1, with an epicenter seven kilometers from Unión Hidalgo.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp), López-Dóriga Digital (sp)