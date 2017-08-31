Lidia nearing Baja; hurricane a possibility

Tropical storm is expected to make landfall near Cabo San Lucas later today

Eight states are on alert as tropical storm Lidia moves towards Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, where it is expected to make landfall later today, possibly as a hurricane.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Baja California Sur from Puerto Cortés to east of La Paz, where hurricane conditions can be expected later today.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Baja peninsula from Puerto Abreojos to Mulegé and on the mainland from Bahía Tempehuaya, Sinaloa, to Bahía Kino, Sonora.

The United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said at 10:00am CDT that Lidia was located about 70 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and moving north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 85 km/h.

The NHC said some additional strengthening is possible today but the storm will weaken tonight through Friday night as the center moves over the Baja peninsula.

Lidia is expected to produce 200-300 millimeters of rain in Baja California Sur, Baja California and western Jalisco with accumulations up to 500 millimeters in some areas.

Heavy rain can also be expected in Sinaloa, Nayarit, Colima, southern Michoacán, southern Sonora and central Jalisco.

The storm’s movement is expected to continue to the north-northwest, taking it up the spine of the Baja peninsula. Its impact will be felt in the southern Baja into Saturday before becoming a remnant low by Sunday.

UPDATE, 5:50pm CDT: Lidia is expected to cross over or near the southern tip of the Baja peninsula in the next few hours. The hurricane watch remains in effect. The Mexican government has extended the tropical storm warning area for the peninsula to cover the area from Punta Eugenia to Bahía San Juan Bautista. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the peninsula north of Punta Eugenia to San Juan de las Palomas, and north of Bahía de los Angeles to Isla San Luis.

