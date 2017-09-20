Looking for survivors in Roma, Condesa

Efforts continued through the night to locate victims in two buildings

Rescue workers in Mexico City labored through the night at two buildings in the borough of Cuauhtémoc that were toppled by yesterday’s earthquake.

Ten people were believed to be inside an eight-story building in La Roma when the quake struck at 1:14pm.

Yesterday evening, three people were rescued from the rubble, one of whom was a three-year-old girl.

As one day ended and another began, the intense labor continued and the debris was removed rock by rock. As dawn broke seven missing people were still missing, buried under slabs of concrete.

A three-story building in La Condesa also fell. After two bodies were taken out of the rubble workers saved the life of another victim, earning a round of applause as he was carried away on a stretcher. A fourth person was still missing this morning.

Applause has been heard at many sites as rescuers encounter victims who are still alive, but otherwise workers and onlookers are urged to be quiet in order to hear any sounds that may be coming from people buried in the rubble.

The districts of Condesa and Roma, both located in the central borough of Cuauhtémoc, saw major destruction but they also saw the impromptu formations of rescue brigades, made up of chilangos, official rescue workers, soldiers and trained rescue dogs alike.

Some helped remove the debris, others served refreshments to rescuers.

Despite looking tired and overwhelmed, they appeared unstoppable as the latter formed up in long chains to move debris from person to person from the buildings’ wreckage to waiting trucks.

Source: El Universal (sp)