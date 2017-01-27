Los Cabos businesses pay for extra police

Surge in violence leads to agreement to bring in members of the National Gendarmerie

If you want police protection in Los Cabos you have to pay for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

A business organization has agreed to fork over as much as 27 million pesos — US $1.3 million — in the next 12 months to house and feed 190 officers of the National Gendarmerie, a division of the Federal Police.

A surge in criminal activity in the last few months led to an agreement being signed this week between the Coordinating Council of Los Cabos and the municipal government, under which members of the former will pay 2.3 million pesos a month for the additional policing.

Municipal officials say the police, who began their stint Monday, will remain for eight to 12 months.

Mayor Arturo de la Rosa Escalante said the municipality had been left short of officers after a cleansing of the local force, necessitating the deployment of additional police to strengthen crime prevention efforts.

Executions and gun battles began increasing in frequency toward the end of last year. There were 49 criminal homicide investigations opened in all of 2016, but 30 of those were in November and December.

So far this year there have already been at least 25 people assassinated.

A Federal Police spokesman said the officers newly assigned to Los Cabos will safeguard supply chains and the region’s image as a tourist destination.

According to Secretary of Tourism statistics, 1.939 million tourists visited Baja California Sur in 2015, of which a little more than half were foreigners.

Source: Reforma (sp)