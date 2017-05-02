Los Cabos gun battle leaves eight dead

One Marine was a victim in the early-morning clash in San José

A gun battle early yesterday in San José del Cabo, Baja California Sur, resulted in the deaths of seven presumed gangsters and a Marine.

Navy personnel were on a routine patrol, reports say, when they came under fire about 3:00am in the Villas de Cortez residential area.

The Marines returned fire, killing five men and two women. A Marine who was shot during the clash died later in hospital.

Authorities later seized restricted weapons, drugs, vehicles and communications equipment.

There were reports soon after that Sinaloa Cartel leader Dámaso López Núñez was captured during the confrontation, but he was arrested this morning in Mexico City, the federal Attorney General announced.

The Sinaloa Cartel is believed to be battling the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, allied with the Arellano Félix gang, for control of drug distribution and sales in Baja California Sur and Baja California.

Source: El Universal (sp)