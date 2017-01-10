Los Pinos: Official home of corruption

Someone has been having a bit of fun with Google Maps, but occupants of the locations whose names were changed this week might not appreciate the joke.

On the weekend, the name of the official residence of President Enrique Peña Nieto as it appeared on Google Maps was changed from Residencia Oficial de Los Pinos to Residencia Oficial de la corrupción, or Official Residence of Corruption.

Today, the president’s home bore no identification at all on the mapping service.

That name change was followed by another in a similar vein soon after.

The name of the lower house of Congress, officially the Cámara de Diputados, or Chamber of Deputies, became Cámara de Ratas, or Chamber of Thieves, while the Palacio Legislativo, or Legislative Palace, became Palacio de la Ratería, which translates into Palace of Thievery or Palace of Dishonesty.

Google said the name change of the president’s home was not a hack but was initiated by a user. Making changes to Google Maps is a simple matter of submitting a suggestion for an edit but such suggestions have usually been subject to review.

Source: SDP Noticias (sp)

