News

Low property taxes might soon disappear

Finance Secretary sees them as 'a great opportunity'

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, March 16, 2017

Property owners in Mexico enjoy very low property taxes but that could soon change.

Mexico’s Finance Secretary said on Tuesday during the 100th general assembly of the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico that the tax, known as predial, represents “a great area of opportunity.”

José Antonio Meade said property taxes achieve two important objectives: as a revenue source for municipal governments and as a tool for urban development.

But the tax rate is low compared to other jurisdictions.

He said the tax generates the equivalent of just 0.2% of Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product while in Latin America as a whole it represents 1.7%.

For member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development the percentage rises to 2.2% and in the United States it’s 3.2%.

Given tight finances due to the economic situation it was time to take advantage of the municipal tax base, Meade said.

Ideally, he said, local governments could finance their requirements with their own income.

Source: CNN Expansión (sp)

    Great unrest will soon rip through Mexico and most of Latin America. For generations they were told the virtues of socialism and communism and then forced to sneak into a country whose language and culture they reject and a country that rejects socialism and communism to feed themselves. And now after socialism failed them and communism failed the United States is failing them and they need someone to blame.

Mexico News Daily
