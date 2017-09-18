Lozoya’s bank records under the microscope

The federal government has widened its investigation into former Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya, who is accused of receiving bribes from the Brazilian firm Odebrecht in exchange for the awarding of contracts during his tenure at the head of the state oil company.

The Attorney General’s office (PGR) has asked the independent agency responsible for regulation of the banking sector to provide details of financial transactions carried out by Lozoya between 2012 and 2016, the period during which he headed the company.

The National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) will have to hand over Lozoya’s account information including deposits and withdrawals to savings accounts he holds as well as details relating to investments, checks and foreign transactions.

The commission will also have to provide documents relating to safe-deposit boxes held by Lozoya and his buying of shares. However, the PGR did not request a freeze on any of his accounts.

A source from within the federal government told the newspaper Reforma that they expected the CNBV would provide the requested information within a month.

A government report also indicates that, at the request of the PGR, the Secretariat of Public Administration (SFP) opened an investigation into income Lozoya received while serving as a public official.

In addition. the National Immigration Institute (INM) was asked to report whether he had traveled to Brazil during his time at Pemex.

In August, Lozoya categorically denied allegations made by former executives of the Odebrecht that he received US $10 million from the construction multinational in exchange for the awarding of a contract for work on a refinery in Tula, Hidalgo.

However, after his repeated denials and an appearance before an agency of the PGR charged with investigating federal crimes, the investigation only accelerated.

Once all the information sought has been delivered, along with the testimonies of the former Odebrecht executives, the PGR will decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Source: Reforma (sp)