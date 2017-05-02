Lynching in Puebla leaves one man dead

A lynching in the Puebla municipality of Tehuacán Saturday left one man dead and several others injured after residents, tired of insecurity, took on a band of suspected criminals.

At least 100 people armed with stones, pipes, machetes and sticks converged on a house in San Pedro Acoquiaco intent on capturing two alleged criminals, one of whom has been identified as David Acevedo Martínez.

The attack was triggered by the abduction last Wednesday of a woman who was allegedly taken to the Acevedo house and physically and sexually assaulted, following which she was able to escape.

In defense against the angry mob, members of the Acevedo family, some of whom have been linked to assaults, kidnappings, theft and drug trafficking, locked themselves in the three dwellings on the property.

When Tehuacán municipal police arrived they were soon overcome by the mob, while members of the Acevedo family began throwing stones at the crowd from the roofs of their houses.

After some four hours state police officers arrived but by that time the crowd had already broken into one of the dwellings and removed all of its furniture, which was set on fire in the street.

A second fire was then started inside one of the other homes, which moments later began spreading to other houses.

By the early hours of the morning the fires had been extinguished and officials had rescued 18 people, including eight minors, all members of the Acevedo family.

After one more confrontation, this time between the mob and security forces, the latter were able to bring the situation under control.

At about 7:00am, 13 hours after the altercation started, the body of a man was found in one of the houses on the Acevedo property.

Officials said later that two individuals had been arrested for their participation in the night’s violence and that arrest warrants had been issued for four members of the Acevedo family.

Although the mob that attacked the Acevedo family say it is involved with criminal groups, unofficial sources quoted by the local news website Municipios Puebla said the one-sided battle was the result of rival gangs vying for control of the local drug market.

Source: Municipios Puebla (sp)