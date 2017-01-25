Macho Mexican claims world’s longest penis

Roberto Esquivel says he is happy with his member despite some disabling factors

He considers himself disabled: walking is a challenge and sitting down is difficult, and as a result he is unable to work.

But Roberto Esquivel Cabrera is happy about the one thing that causes his problems: his penis.

The 54-year-old native of Saltillo, Coahuila, claims having a member that measures 48.2 centimeters when erect and hangs below his knees even when it’s not.

Esquivel’s penis, said one news report in 2015, is just five centimeters shorter than the world’s smallest man.

But while having such a large penis is a source of happiness — “I’m happy with my penis; I don’t know anyone who has one the size of mine” — he’s not so happy after being turned down for a Guinness record.

“I’d like to be in the Guinness book [of records],” he said in an interview, “but they don’t recognize the record.”

Guinness, in fact, might recognize it but according to the Guinness World Records website, which says there is no current record holder for the title, “we do not invite proactive applications.”

So Esquivel will have to be content with his World Record Academy win two years ago, which awarded him the title after Guinness was unreceptive back then.

He has also accepted his disability. Despite a doctor’s recommendation that his penis be shortened with surgery, Esquivel prefers his member the way it is.

The doctor said he wants to continue being “the most macho.”

“. . . he wants to have a penis bigger than anyone else’s,” said Jesús David Salazar González, who tried to convince him to have the operation.

“In the Latin culture whoever has the biggest penis is the most macho. It is something that makes him different from everyone else and makes him feel special.”

Feeling special, however, comes at some cost: living on handouts and unable to have sex because women were too frightened of the prospect.

But as Infobae reported, Esquivel prefers fame over sex. “I’m famous because I have the biggest penis on the planet,” he said in one interview.

“Look where it is, it goes far below the knees,” he said in another.

