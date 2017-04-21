Macro-tunnel Mexico’s most costly highway

At 9 pesos per kilometer it costs three times more than second-place CDMX-La Marquesa

One of Mexico’s newest stretches of highway is the most expensive in the country to drive, with a cost per kilometer of nine pesos.

The 3.3-kilometer-long Acapulco macro-tunnel, one phase of which was officially opened on Monday, has a toll of 30 pesos.

Its toll is three times higher than Mexico’s second most expensive highway, the one linking Mexico City with La Marquesa in the State of México. Toll on the 21-kilometer highway is 76 pesos, or 3.62 pesos per kilometer.

Next up are:

• The Durango-Mazatlán freeway, providing access to beaches popular with residents in the northern states. It is 230 kilometers long and costs 580 pesos to drive from end to end, an average of 2.5 pesos per kilometer.

• Guadalajara-Jalostotitlán, which links the capital of Jalisco with the heart of the state’s Los Altos region. It’s 127 kilometers long and its tolls amount to 280 pesos, or 2.2 pesos per kilometer.

• Guadalajara-Tepic, which joins the Jalisco capital with that of Nayarit. Tolls on the 181-kilometer highway are 371 pesos; two pesos per kilometer.

• The Arco Norte, the Mexico City bypass that runs between Atlacomulco, State of México, and San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla. The 223-kilometer freeway costs 405 in total, or 1.8 pesos per kilometer.

Source: El Financiero (sp)