Made in Mexico an antidote for Trump era

“Buy Mexican” is one of the federal government’s new initiatives to strengthen the economy in preparation for the severe buffeting that might come as a result of its new relationship with the United States.

Hecho en México, as the plan is called in Spanish, was launched yesterday by President Enrique Peña Nieto as a measure to strengthen the domestic market by encouraging Mexicans to buy products made in Mexico.

Also included in the plan are measures intended to facilitate competitiveness by simplifying procedures for investors.

Foreign investment, for example, will be encouraged with a new approval threshold for the purchase of Mexican businesses.

Authorization by the Foreign Investment Commission for such purchases will no longer be required for business valued at less than 16.8 million pesos, about US $820,000, the president said.

The plan will also see the creation of a fund worth 1.3 billion pesos that will contribute to economic spillover of an estimated 3.66 billion pesos through investment in the automotive, aeronautics, electrical, electronic, energy and agroindustrial sectors.

International trade will get a break through the simplification of tariff regulations by reducing the number of tariff codes by 40%.

Both state and federal red tape are to be addressed by eliminating, reducing or streamlining procedures, and impeding the creation of new ones that have an effect on business. Effective March 1, federal authorities that implement a new regulation that impacts the business sector must first eliminate at least two other existing regulations.

The visual centerpiece of Hecho en México is a logo that has been around for a while but its use will become a mechanism to guarantee quality. Products using it will have to adhere to well defined standards of quality, Peña Nieto explained.

A legal framework regulating the logo’s use will be drawn up as will means of certification and verification, the president said. Individuals and businesses can obtain permission to use it from the Economy Secretariat.

