Marina accused of dumping raw sewage

After eight years of accusations of mismanagement and corruption against the firm that operates Marina Ixtapa it is now alleged that the marina has been dumping untreated sewage into the ocean.

A sprawling, 171-hectare marine and tourist development on the Pacific coast of Guerrero, the marina is Mexico’s largest and is managed by Desarrollo Marina Ixtapa (DMI) and its owner, Gabriel Ochoa Ornelas.

During an inspection by the federal environmental agency Profepa last month it was confirmed that untreated wastewater was being discharged into the ocean from malfunctioning pumping stations.

DMI neglected to present a reports on the volume of wastewater flowing through its system, or on the quality of the water being discharged.

Profepa said said there was risk of environmental instability, “serious damage” to natural resources and “severe repercussions on the ecosystem and public health.”

The facility has suffered over the years for lack of maintenance. Undredged channels, for example, make it impossible for large vessels to enter and even if they did, the dock infrastructure is in bad condition.

The marina’s lighthouse is in a similar condition and a shopping mall lies mostly abandoned.

Built with public funding and managed by a private company under a fideicomiso, or trust, the marina’s goal was to trigger the development of the biggest marine tourism center on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Three years ago, the Senate approved a motion to revert ownership of the marina to Fonatur, the National Tourism Promotion Fund, and demand a detailed account of the management of the facility.

Instead, the Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT) extended DMI’s concession for another 20 years.