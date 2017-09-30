‘Mayor didn’t steal a little, he stole it all’

The mayor of San Blas, Nayarit, stole more than just a little, his successor has charged.

Hilario “Layín” Ramírez Villanueva won election in 2014 after admitting during a campaign speech that he “only stole a little bit” during a previous term as mayor of the coastal municipality that lies 160 kilometers north of Puerto Vallarta.

This week, Candy Yescas Blancas, who was sworn in as the new mayor of San Blas two weeks ago, charged that there were irregularities in spending in which millions of pesos were “diverted directly from a municipal account to one in Hilario Villanueva Ramírez’s name.”

“He didn’t just steal a little, he stole it all,” she charged.

The mayor said the total of the funds embezzled will be determined following the completion of an audit after which legal action will be taken.

Among the problems detected so far, she said, are money owing to municipal staff salaries and suppliers.

” . . . I think the municipality is bankrupt; they didn’t pay salaries and yesterday [the Federal Electricity Commission] wanted to cut off our power, a move that would have left people without potable water,” the mayor said.

Yescas accused Ramírez of attempting to avoid responsibility for the situation by claiming he had left the mayor’s office for over six months to run in the election for governor.

“. . . his excuse is pathetic. He left an acting mayor in his place that played along . . . as well as other municipal staff.”

She also accused Ramírez of stealing municipal vehicles and machinery and covering up the theft by stripping them down.

The former mayor, known for big and lavish parties, placed fourth in the election for state governor in June, winning just 10% of the vote. He ran as an independent candidate.

His declaration that he only stole a little bit made international headlines at the time.

Source: El Universal (sp)