Mayor, officials jailed over seized drug crops

The mayor of a Guerrero municipality was jailed for a few hours earlier this week by members of an angry indigenous community. Their beef: don’t mess with our drug crops.

Javier Carmona, mayor of Tlacoachistlahuaca, journeyed two hours to Juquila Yucucani, located near the Oaxaca border, to plead for the release of his public works director and other officials who had been detained the day before.

But instead of agreeing residents locked up the mayor, too, and demanded a payment of 1.5 million pesos as compensation for the destruction by the armed forces of their opium poppy and marijuana crops.

They also wanted the Army to withdraw from the area.

The mayor, who spent two hours in the village jail, said later the Mixtec community claimed their losses amounted to nearly 2 million pesos after soldiers destroyed their plants.

Carmona said he had agreed to process the requested payment and ask Army personnel to leave the area alone. The indigenous community had also demanded that a truck belonging to the municipality be left with them, to which the mayor agreed.

Tlacoachistlahuaca is located between the Costa Chica and Montaña regions of Guerrero.

