Message links murder to gang boss, ex-cop

Less than 24 hours after the governor of Chihuahua said the killers of a journalist had been identified, a man presumably involved in the crime has been murdered himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old man, believed to be a former instructor at a state police academy, was executed yesterday afternoon at a mechanic’s shop in the city of Chihuahua.

A sign containing a message was found at the scene, claiming that the victim was responsible for the March 23 assassination of Mirsoslava Breach Velducea.

“This is the pig who assassinated the journalist Miroslava by order of 80 in complicity with Pablo Ernesto Rocha,” the message said, referring to “El 80,” or Arturo Quintana, head of the regional crime gang La Línea. Rocha is a former chief of the state police.

“This is proof that we do not want pigs committing injustices.”

Attorney General César Peniche Espejel said investigators are looking into a possible relationship between yesterday’s murder victim, Gabriel Ochoa Cárdenas, and Breach Velducea.

Source: Milenio (sp)