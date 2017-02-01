Mexican film chosen for Sundance award

Mexico picked up a prestigious win last weekend at the largest independent film festival in the United States.

Mexican director Ernesto Contreras won the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival with his “distinctly enigmatic” Sueño en otro idioma (I Dream in Another Language).

The film tells the story of Martín, a young linguist who is desperate to record a dying ancient language. But when he arrives in a remote village he finds the last two speakers of the language refuse to speak to each other because of a 50-year grudge.

Martín and the granddaughter of one of the men work together to convince the two to reconcile.

In his acceptance speech, Contreras said the prize had many levels of meaning, as it acknowledged “diversity, inclusion and the acceptance of oneself and others.”

The director said “imagination and magic” are needed in today’s world in order to “stop building walls” in a direct reference to the U.S. government’s plan to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

“Let’s make our voices be heard,” he added.

The film’s producer concurred with Contreras, telling the newspaper Milenio how meaningful it was to win in a foreign land.

“The film’s title alludes to the moment that we’re living in. The movie’s language is Spanish, and for the American audience to award such a movie is groundbreaking,” said Luis Albores.

“It is very significant that given the political reality of the United States, we won this prize when all seems to be moving in the opposite direction.”

“In this context, the award and the movie send a strong message,” Albores said.

“It is clear to me that there are no limits or walls . . . to keep us from telling a great story,” said actress Fátima Molina, who stars in the film.

“We have no limits. I say this for the people of Mexico and for the people of the rest of the world. What a great way to tell the world ‘we are here, and no wall will stop us,’” she added.

Sueño en otro idioma is Contreras’ fourth film. His 2007 Párpados azules (Blue Eyelids) screened at some of the most prestigious festivals in the world: the Cannes Film Festival, San Sebastián International Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival and Sundance.

After the premiere of his documentary Seguir siendo: Café Tacvba, Contreras reappeared in 2014 with the controversial Las oscuras primaveras (The Obscure Spring).

Contreras and Albores are looking for a distributor to bring their award-winning film to Mexican audiences.

