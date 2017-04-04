Disinfection product a ‘disruptive innovation’

A brother-and-sister team’s development of a nanoparticle-based disinfection and sterilization product has made their firm one of Mexico’s leading nanotechnology companies.

In Mexico, hospital-acquired infections (HAI) cause over 40,000 deaths and represent costs of over 38 billion pesos a year.

But the deaths could be avoided if basic cleaning products were able to fully destroy pathogens, found Gabriela León Gutiérrez, a biochemical engineer, who went on to found Gresmex SA de CV with her brother Sergio, an industrial designer.

The two developed Nbelyax, a molecule that renders inactive all kinds of HAI-causing microorganisms: viruses, bacteria, fungi, spores, trypanosoma and mycobacteria.

The so-called “full-spectrum nano-biomolecule” is also biodegradable and poses no risk to human health, food or the environment.

The World Economic Forum subsequently called Nbelyax a “disruptive innovation” and Gresmex was acknowledged in 2015 as “one of the 100 firms that will save humanity” by the UN Foundation project incubator.

In Mexico, Nbelyax was tested for efficacy, safety and toxicity at the genomic medicine services of the Federal Employees’ Social Security Institute (ISSSTE) and the Siglo XXI National Medical Center, run by the Social Security Institute (IMSS).

The Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks (Cofepris) also certified that the product was safe for human use and not harmful to the environment.

Nbelyax is now sold as part of the personal hygiene and cleaning product line called Éviter, whose products were tested in real-world conditions during the 2014 ebola outbreak in Liberia.

Aware of the need for her product in the African nation, Gabriela León got in touch with FedEx CEO Michael Ducker.

“You have transportation, I have the product, let’s do something,” she told him. Thus, 2.8 tonnes of surface sanitizers, antiseptic skin cream and soap, and room-temperature surgical and medical equipment sterilizer were shipped overseas.

From there, the non-governmental organization Direct Relief distributed the products to hospitals in the Liberian capital, Monrovia, earning León the praise of that country’s ministry of health.

The product received a patent last June from the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) and is now a protected intellectual property in 140 countries.

The Éviter line, which also includes dental products, is sold online, and is being used in the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara and in medical facilities run by the Marines.

Chain stores including Soriana, Chedraui, Casa Ley and Grupo Idea also sell Gresmex products under their own brand names.

A new Éviter product is currently in development: a vaginal gel that could prevent contagion of human papillomavirus and HIV.

Gresmex employs over 50 people and supplies 15 hospitals with its products, which total more than 40.

