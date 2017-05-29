Mexican surfer wins world championship

18-year-old's win gave Mexico its first individual medal at the World Surfing Games

Eighteen-year-old Mexican surfer Jhony Corzo was crowned the men’s world champion surfer yesterday at the World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France.

It was the first-ever individual medal for Team Mexico, and propelled the team itself to its first-ever medal, winning copper for fourth place overall.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be crowned world champion!” said Corzo after his win. “I don’t have words for it.

“This is something that I wanted ever since I was young and started surfing,” said the native of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, home of Zicatela Beach, one of the world’s top-10 surfing destinations.

It was Corzo’s first trip to the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games, which drew surfers from 47 countries.

The ISA is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the world’s governing authority for surfing.

Corzo began surfing at the age of five, encouraged by his father, and later influenced by two brothers and a cousin who are also surfers.

Mexico News Daily