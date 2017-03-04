Ruiz Cabañas: criticizes walls before UN council. Ruiz Cabañas: racism and xenophobia.
Mexico criticizes walls at UN Rights Council

They stand for extremism and intolerance, says Undersecretary for Human Rights

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, March 4, 2017

Walls represent extremism and intolerance and Mexico will not accept them, the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights told the United Nations Human Rights Council this week.

Speaking at the council’s headquarters in Geneva on Thursday, Miguel Ruiz Cabañas said that “walls between nations are walls between people, and bring about extremism and intolerance through physical and ideological barriers, which we will not accept under any circumstance.

“We must condemn populist ultra-nationalism that, when exploited as a political weapon, impacts democracies and severely affects freedoms and fundamental rights,” he said, without naming the United States.

“This is why the government of Mexico reiterates its commitment to the defense of our nationals abroad.”

Since human rights are universal, interdependent and interrelated, stated Ruiz, “it isn’t possible to defend some and ignore others, or defend them for some individuals while denying them to others.”

Internationally, migrants find themselves in a situation of vulnerability in the name of national security, resulting in the infringement of “the most fundamental of their human rights and their safety.

“Make no mistake: behind discourses like those lie racism and xenophobia.”

Ruiz said that when a nation’s security measures target a particular group of people they are in effect criminalized, “contravening the rule of law and violating due process through severely discriminatory acts.

“Ill-conceived security policies not only fail to halt human mobility, but also increase risks and vulnerability among migrants . . . Measures like those are mistaken, both morally and practically, as they entail a very high social cost.”

He also insisted that governments are mandated to guarantee that all their policies, including those related to national security, adhere to international law.

“The government of Mexico reasserts its commitment to defend our compatriots abroad . . . and will continue to strive to guarantee that the rights of foreigners in Mexico are also fully respected.”

The council before which Ruiz appeared has been criticized for a number of years for the influence repressive governments have over it, and there has been speculation in Washington recently that the U.S. might withdraw from it.

The U.S. envoy to the council said this week it should drop its “obsession with Israel,” describing it as a threat to the council’s credibility.

It was formed to replace the Human Rights Commission in 2006, when then-U.S. president George W. Bush refused to join for that reason.

That decision was reversed by Barack Obama in 2009.

Source: Milenio (sp)

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Güerito

    See my comment from three days ago:

    http://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/mx-will-turn-to-un-if-migrants-rights-violated/

    And keep in mind that Central American passing though Mexico are victims of robbery, kidnapping, rape and murder – including several high profile mass executions.

  • Farmer_Girl

    When can the USA expect Mexico to return the $75 million dollars that Obama gave you to build a wall on Mexico’s own southern border?

  • Güerito

    US State Department yearly report on Human Rights abuses in Mexico. Released this week, but mostly compiled and prepared while Obama was still in office.

    The most significant human rights-related problems included involvement by
    police and military in serious abuses, such as unlawful killings, torture, and
    disappearances. Impunity and corruption in the law enforcement and justice
    system remained serious problems. Organized criminal groups killed, kidnapped,
    extorted, and intimidated citizens, migrants, journalists, and human rights
    defenders.
    The following additional problems persisted: poor prison conditions; arbitrary
    arrests and detentions; intimidation and violence against human rights defenders
    and journalists; violence against migrants; violence against women; domestic
    violence; abuse of persons with disabilities; threats and violence against some
    members of the indigenous population; threats against lesbian, gay, bisexual,
    transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) persons; trafficking in persons; and child labor,
    including forced labor by children.
    Impunity for human rights abuses remained a problem throughout the country with
    extremely low rates of prosecution for all forms of crimes.

    https://www.state.gov/documents/organization/265812.pdf

Mexico News Daily
