Mexico drops slightly in happiness report

Mexicans are not quite as happy as they were last year, according to the latest World Happiness Report.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2017 edition of the annual happiness survey of 155 countries ranked Mexico 25th, down from 21st place last year and well down from the 14th place it scored in 2015.

The happiest country in the world was Norway, followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

Canada placed seventh and the United States 14th, said the report, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

At the bottom of the list was the Central African Republic, followed by Burundi and Tanzania.

The index was compiled by asking respondents to rate their lives on a scale of 0 to 10 with the best possible life being a 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report than explains those scores using six variables: income, healthy life expectancy, having someone to count on in times of trouble, generosity, freedom and trust, with the latter measured by the absence of corruption in business and government.

A typical national sample size is 3,000 respondents.

The report was presented yesterday to mark the International Day of Happiness.

Mexico News Daily