Mexico makes request for Borge’s extradition

Mexico has made an official request to authorities in Panama for the extradition of former Quintana Roo governor Roberto Borge Angulo, the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) announced yesterday.

Borge was arrested in the Central American nation on corruption charges last month and is being held in provisional detention pending the request from Mexico.

The PGR released a statement indicating that the repatriation application is supported by four arrest warrants against the ex-governor, one issued by a federal judge for money laundering and three issued by Quintana Roo courts for embezzlement, illicit enrichment and abuse of public office.

While the federal court order issued on May 31 was already public, the other three warrants had not previously been disclosed.

A joint operation between the PGR, Interpol and Panamanian authorities detained Borge as he prepared to board a flight to Paris at Tocumen International Airport on June 4.

He is currently being held in the El Renacer prison situated amidst jungle surrounding the Panama Canal.

Spanish media agency EFE reported that an anonymous source from within the Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the request had been received and was being processed.

In accordance with Panamanian law and the Central American nation’s extradition treaty with Mexico, the request had to be made within 60 days of the arrest.

None of the offenses of which Borge is accused require mandatory preventative custody in Mexico although prosecutors may seek a court order to have it imposed.

The PGR said it expects authorities in Panama to schedule a hearing on the extradition request in the coming days.

Borge was governor from 2011 to 2016 and affiliated with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) but he was expelled from party ranks in the wake of his arrest in Panama.

Once back in Mexico he is expected to face trial on a range of corruption related charges including illicit enrichment through irregular real estate purchases, embezzlement and diversion of public funds.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Universal (sp)