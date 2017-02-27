Guajardo: tough talk on trade negotiations. Guajardo: tough talk on trade negotiations.
Mexico: no trade talks if US imposes tariffs

Economy Secretary says he will leave the table if US insists on duties or quotas

Mexico News Daily | Monday, February 27, 2017

Mexico will break off trade talks with the United States if it insists on duties or quotas on Mexican exports.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration have made it clear they favor tariffs or border taxes on Mexican products.

But the moment they do so, said Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo, Mexico will leave the table.

“The moment they say, ‘We’re going to put a 20% tariff on cars,’ I get up from the table,” Guajardo told Bloomberg in an interview. “Bye-bye.”

The secretary stressed that Mexico would not be looking to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, but if negotiations over the accord fail “it wouldn’t be an absolute crisis.”

Trade between the two nations would fall under World Trade Organization regulations. That would “take away some of our margin of competitiveness,” Guajardo said, but would be manageable.

However, he was optimistic that the three NAFTA partners, Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, could come to terms on a modified agreement. “I think there is a way to find a very good agreement that will be a win-win for the three countries.”

Guajardo said the agreement could be improved by adding themes such as digital commerce, telecommunications and some aspects of the energy industry that were not included in the 20-year-old pact.

Mexico has said talks are to begin in June. The Economy Secretary hopes they will conclude in early 2018, ahead of Mexico’s presidential election and the mid-term elections in the U.S. that year.

Source: Bloomberg (en)

  • cooncats

    Funny, I just ordered something from Amazon Com to be shipped to our home in Mexico and included in the total was about 20 percent in “import fees” which did not include shipping. It was all taxes charged by Mexico. Whatever the label, a tax is a tax and “fee” is a favorite semantic white wash of the word “tax.”

    A little looking up on this topic indicates that of the $300 plus billion of Mexican imports to the U.S. virtually all are untaxed at the border. Yup, no import “fees” either.

    More of the Mexican border double standard here? Whatever excuse or label for this, it certainly appears that this is just another example of a one sided deal like this idea that we expats are expected to religiously follow Mexican immigration law (which nearly all of us do) but that Mexicans feel entitled to enter the U.S. any way they chose.

    Now a Mexican visitor to the U.S. can drive their Mexican plated car there with no paperwork and no fees and keep it there for up to 6 months. A U.S. visitor to Mexico has to get a vehicle permit with a stiff deposit and the local Mexican attorney here has warned that the new game is to keep that deposit under any pretext possible.

    Don’t fool yourselves into thinking the new government of the U.S. isn’t aware of all of this. They also know that 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the U.S. Perhaps it is time for some here to apply a little business sense and a little less attack rhetoric against this country’s best customer.

